Expand / Collapse search

Cubs lefty Justin Steele exits 1st opening-day start with left hamstring strain

By AP News
Updated  March 29, 2024 4:03pm CDT
Cubs
Associated Press

First-year Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell sits down with Lou Canellis to discuss the start of spring training

Craig Counsell isn't unfamiliar with the Cubs by any means. The former Brewers manager is taking over in Chicago, and likes the foundation that's in place. Counsell sat down with FOX 32 Sports Anchor Lou Canellis to discuss his managing style, the Cubs current roster and more as spring training begins.

CHICAGO, Ill. - ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele exited his first career opening-day start with a left hamstring strain after going down awkwardly while fielding a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning against World Series champion Texas on Thursday night.

Steele came off the mound and lunged while reaching to pick up a ball. After tossing the ball to first base to get out Leody Taveras, Steele went down to the ground in foul territory, grabbing the back of his left leg above his knee.

After being visited by an athletic trainer, Steele got up on his own and walked slowly toward the Cubs dugout. Julian Merryweather replaced Steele and got out of the inning to keep the game tied at 1.

"I was fielding the bunt or whatever and when I was leaning over backhanding the ball, kind of felt something grab," Steele said. "Just kind of went down with it and didn’t want to do anything to risk further injury."

Manager Craig Counsell said Steele would have an MRI on Friday morning, and a stint on the injured list is likely.

Steele struck out six and allowed three hits over 4 2/3 innings. He was 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts last season, when he was an All-Star and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

"You’re thinking that it’s just a shame," Counsell said. "He’s pitching really, really well. Obviously, an important member of the team. This is a part of a baseball season. Injuries are going to happen, and you’ve got to rebound from ’em, recover from ’em."

His first two strikeouts came against Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the first two hitters in the Rangers lineup and the top finishers in last season’s AL MVP voting behind unanimous winner Shohei Ohtani.

"It was good to get out there and get the first one under your belt, you know opening day, all the jitters," Steele said. "Get on the horse again and have a speedy recovery from this and get right back out there."

Related

Rangers overcome disputed tip, Steele leaves with injury as Cubs fall 4-3 10th-innings
article

Rangers overcome disputed tip, Steele leaves with injury as Cubs fall 4-3 10th-innings

Jankowski led off the ninth with a tying pinch-hit homer after Chicago went ahead on a disputed play with two outs in the top half of the ninth.