Cubs add Matthew Boyd to rotation with $29 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

By Jay Cohen
Published  December 2, 2024 9:26am CST
Cubs
Associated Press
Matthew Boyd #16 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during Game 3 of the ALCS presented by loanDepot between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday, October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mary DeCicc

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs have added Matthew Boyd to their rotation in their first big offseason move, agreeing to a $29 million, two-year contract with the veteran left-hander, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

The 33-year-old Boyd can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses over the two years. The New York Post was the first to report the move.

Making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year. He also made three postseason starts for the AL Central champions, allowing one run while striking out 14 in 11 2/3 innings.

Boyd signed with the Guardians in June. He made his season debut when he pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cubs on Aug. 13. 

The Washington native joins a rotation that also includes Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. Chicago has finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two years.