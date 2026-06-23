Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera carted off the field with a left leg injury

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera was carted off the field Tuesday night after injuring his left leg stretching for a throw at first base against the New York Mets.

With two runners aboard in the fifth inning, Cabrera hustled over to cover the bag when Jared Young hit a two-out grounder wide of first. Second baseman Nico Hoerner made a sliding stop on the outfield grass and threw to Cabrera, who went into a split as he caught the toss for the final out of the inning.

The 28-year-old right-hander grabbed for the inside of his left thigh, then got to his feet and tried to walk toward the dugout. But he went back down in obvious pain and needed assistance just to stand before a cart arrived and he was driven off the field through an opening in the outfield wall at Citi Field.

A few innings later came an announcement in the press box saying Cabrera exited his start with a left hamstring/adductor strain.

Cabrera threw 99 pitches and left with a 7-2 lead, in line for his fifth win of the year. He entered 4-4 with 5.21 ERA over 13 starts in his first season with the Cubs since they acquired him from Miami in January.

Cabrera took Young's second-inning comebacker in the groin area before picking up the ball and throwing to first base for an out. He was checked on the mound by manager Craig Counsell and an athletic trainer before throwing a warmup pitch and remaining in the game.