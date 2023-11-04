Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman opts out of final year of his contract, gives up $21 million salary

article

Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman opted out of the final year of contract on Saturday, giving up a $21 million salary for 2024.

Stroman, who signed a $71 million, three-year contract in December 2021, is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA over nine seasons with Toronto, the New York Mets and Cubs. He earned $50 million under what became a two-year deal.

Stroman went from dominating the first three months this past season and making his second All-Star team to struggling through injuries the rest of the way. He finished with a 3.95 ERA in 25 starts and 27 appearances.

Stroman’s second season in Chicago took a bad turn when he left a start against St. Louis in London in late June because of a blister. He missed six weeks because of inflammation in his right hip and then a rib cartilage fracture, and wasn’t the same when he returned in mid-September.

"Love everything about Chicago," Stroman posted in his Instagram story. "Grateful for the @cubs organization. Thankful to have experienced Wrigley Field and the fanbase. The consistent energy was incredible. Life is a journey. Excited for whatever comes next!"