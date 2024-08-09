Cubs stave inspired White Sox comeback, foil Grady Sizemore's manager debut with 7-6 win

The Grady Sizemore era got off to a rousing start on Friday night.

With the Chicago White Sox welcoming the Cubs to Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox wasted no time in letting a breath of fresh air to reinvigorate the home crowd.

Down 7-0, the White Sox rallied to pin the Cubs against the wall. But, it wasn't enough.

The Cubs held off the White Sox 7-6 in Grady Sizemore's first game as the club's interim manager.

The Sox loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth down one after trailing 7-0 in the third inning. The Cubs teed off on Sox starter Garrett Crochet, who only lasted 2.1 innings Friday night.

Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn flew out to center to end it, but the way the game was going it still put each of the 38,000 fans on their toes.

Both the Sox and Cubs combined to smack seven homers at the Sox home field Friday. Both teams combined for 30 hits and both teams had two players record three hits.

Gavin Sheets, Nicky Lopez, Cody Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstrong all recorded three hits.

The Cubs made plays when they needed to. Even against an inspired White Sox team playing for a new manager, they held the White Sox to 2 for 11 hitting when the Sox had runners in scoring position.

Bellinger hit a home run, Ian Happ hit a lead-off home run, Nico Hoerner hit a solo shot and Isaac Parades hit a homer, too.

Jameson Tallion allowed five earned runs in five innings before the Cubs bullpen sealed the deal. Hector Neris earned the save.

Still, the Sox clawed back. Andrew Benintendi continued his hot hitting with two home runs Friday, while Vaughn hit one of his own.

Touki Toussaint relived Crochet and went 3.1 innings while striking out six batters and not allowing a run.

"It was a hard fought game," Sizemore said. "Everything about this game was exciting. I'm proud of these guys."

Sizemore said before the game he had no idea what kind of manager he would be. Although he ended Friday night with a loss, Sizemore said it felt like the way the Sox fought back from a 7-0 hole was a win that set the standard for what this team could be.

"I knew it was going to be alot," Sizemore said. "There was a little bit of everything in that game, so it was a good first one."