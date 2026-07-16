Cubs and White Sox annouce 2027 schedules, including Opening Day, home opener & Crosstown Classic

The 2026 MLB season is about to start with the second half of games. Why not look ahead to the Chicago White Sox and Cubs' 2027 season schedules? Both teams unveiled their full 2027 slates on Thursday.

Here's what to know from the Cubs and White Sox's 2027 schedule releases, including their home openers and key dates.

White Sox key dates:

The White Sox open their season on Opening Day vs. the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, March 25, in Detroit.

On April 1, the Sox will host their home opener at Rate Field vs. Milwaukee. That will mark the fifth opener against the Brewers in White Sox history. The White Sox are also scheduled to play on Memorial Day vs. Tampa Bay and on Independence Day on the road vs. the Rangers.

The White Sox's final series of the regular season will play at Rate Field from September 24 to 26 against the San Diego Padres.

Cubs key dates:

The Cubs will open the 2027 season at Wrigley Field on Thursday, March 25. They'll host the Cleveland Guardians, and mark the second year in a row the Cubs opened the MLB season at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are also playing on three holidays in 2027: on Easter vs. Cleveland, on Mother’s Day vs. Seattle; and on Independence Day vs. St. Louis.

Their final series of the regular season will be against the New York Mets on the road.

Crosstown Classic Dates:

The Crosstown Classic rivalry game between the Cubs and White Sox will have two three-game series closer to each other.

First, the Cubs host the Crosstown Classic in a three-game series from July 16 to July 18 at Wrigley Field. From August 6 to August 8, it'll be the White Sox turn to host the Crosstown Classic at Rate Field.