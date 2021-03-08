Cubs, White Sox ballparks to host fans at 20% capacity for Opening Day

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that both of Chicago's major league baseball teams will be allowed fill their ballparks up to 20 percent capacity when the season opens next month.

The Whites Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field normally seats just over 40,000 guests, but the reopening capacity will be limited to 20%, or 8,122 fans with at least six feet between parties. White Sox Opening Day is April 8.

Wrigley Field will also be limited to 20% capacity, or 8,274 fans per game. Opening Day is April 1, and the Cubs are slated to have 81 home games this year.

"As a diehard sports fan myself, I’m personally excited to have Chicago take its first, cautious steps toward safely reopening our beloved baseball stadiums to fans this season," Lightfoot said in a statement. "We're able to do that thanks to the commitment of our city’s two great baseball franchises who continue to work in close partnership with Chicago’s public health officials to find solutions that are not only safe, but offer a path forward toward safely increasing stadium capacity as we move closer into our COVID-19 recovery."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.