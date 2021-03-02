Chicago expands indoor capacity to 50% at bars, restaurants

Chicago’s businesses, bars and restaurants can now operate at half capacity due to improving COVID-19 metrics.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office made the announcement Tuesday, raising the capacity limit from 40%.

"We have made incredible progress in recent weeks and months, and I thank our business community for their ongoing commitment to saving lives," Lightfoot said in a statement.

Bars and restaurants can now remain open until 1 a.m., alcohol sales from liquor stores and other establishments with a Package Goods license can now continue until 11 p.m. and indoor fitness class size can increase to 20 people, Lightfoot’s office said.

Other regulations will remain in place for the time being, including the capacity limit of no more than 50 people within any one space at bars, restaurants, events and other venues.

"I am thrilled that we have reached 50% capacity, but I again call on all of our businesses and residents to double down on what works," Lightfoot said.