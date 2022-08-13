Daniel Gazdag sparks Union to 4-1 romp over Chicago Fire

Daniel Gazdag gave Philadelphia an early lead and the Union cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire.

Gazdag scored his 12th goal of the season to give Philadelphia (13-3-9) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Defender Jack Elliott picked up his first goal of the campaign, scoring unassisted in the 41st minute to give the Union a 2-0 halftime lead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chris Mueller scored four minutes into the second half to get Chicago (8-11-6) within a goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Federico Navarro had assists on Mueller's fourth goal this season.

Julian Carranza quickly pushed the Union's lead back to two with a goal – his ninth – in the 53rd minute and Cory Burke capped the scoring with a score – his fifth – in the 82nd.

