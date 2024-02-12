After Dave Toub's incredible week, the former Bears special teams coach becomes one of the best in NFL history

What a week it has been for Dave Toub.

After Mecole Hardman caught the Super Bowl-winning score in Las Vegas Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs’ special teams coordinator added a third Super Bowl ring to his resume.

This was days after some of his best work as a special teams coach was given the highest honor.

Toub, the Chicago Bears special teams coordinator from 2004 to 2012, developed Devin Hester into the greatest return man in NFL history.

After a slew of special teams plays helped swing the tide of Super Bowl 58, Toub’s name should be elevated as one of the greatest special teams minds of all time.

Toub, officially the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Chiefs, has interviewed for head coach openings in the past. Now, he’s content as one of the best special teams coaches in the game.

"Special teams is where I want to finish up," Toub said on Feb. 10, according to the Kansas City Star. "I want to be the best special teams coach I can be."

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Dave Toub and Matt Nagy celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Toub has little left to prove to show that he is the best special teams coach.

Case in point: the Super Bowl.

Late in the third quarter, the Chiefs offenses went three and out. Kansas City was punting the ball back to San Francisco, but Darrell Luter Jr. muffed the punt and the Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson recovered. Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown on the very next play.

The 49ers scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Brock Purdy hit Jauan Jennings for a score to go up 16-13. It was about to be 17-13 before Leo Chenal blocked the extra point to keep the score at 16-13. Keeping the game within three points allowed Kansas City to take the game to overtime, where it won.

These two special teams plays were key parts of the second half that led to Kansas City’s repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Along with these two significant plays was Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker, a year removed from kicking the game-winning field goal to win Super Bowl 57, who went 4 for 4 on field goals. This includes the last-second field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Look no further than Toub. He’s been one of the best special teams coordinators in the history of the league.

The in-game performance came after Hester’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hester, who owns handfuls of NFL return records and even more Chicago Bears records, became the best returnman in history in Toub’s unit. Hester excelled in punt returns, but also showcased his ability returning kickoffs and missed field goals.

Hester was a single-man wrecking ball that flipped entire games, but Toub’s units in Chicago were highlighted by technically sound and assignment-correct blocking.

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 30: Special Teams coach Dave Toub directs his players during a kickoff while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 30, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago won the game 26-24. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand

Combining the two created one of the best special teams units the NFL has seen. It’s even more proof of how talented Toub has been as a special teams coach.

There was a time where it could have been considered the next logical step for Toub to become a head coach. Especially after he earned the title "assistant head coach" in Kansas City.

However, just because those aspirations have faded does not mean Toub’s contributions to the game have diminished.

He’s earned the right to go down as one of the best special teams minds in the history of the game. Perhaps he get his own call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day as a coach; his coworker, Steve Spagnolo, will be discussed in the same light for his schemes and game plans.

With three rings, it’s hard to argue that Toub doesn’t deserve to be in that conversation to begin with.

Imagine if Toub wins more.

"With Super Bowl after Super Bowl," Toub said according to the Kansas City Star. "It’s hard to argue this isn’t the best place to be."