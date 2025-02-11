Dawson, Edwards lead Loyola Chicago to 87-80 OT win over Richmond

Jayden Dawson scored 24 points and Sheldon Edwards added 12 points in the overtime as Loyola Chicago took down Richmond 87-80 on Tuesday night.

Dawson made a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 65-all.

Dawson shot 6 for 14 (6 for 13 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (15-9, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Edwards scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 18, including 7 for 16 from beyond the arc. Des Watson had 19 points and shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Spiders (8-17, 3-9) were led by Mike Walz, who posted 20 points and four assists. Mikkel Tyne added 18 points and seven rebounds for Richmond. B. Artis White finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Loyola Chicago's next game is Friday against Saint Louis at home. Richmond hosts Fordham on Saturday.