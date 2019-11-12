Deang scores 21 to carry E. Illinois past Chicago St. 98-34

Deang Deang had 21 points as Eastern Illinois easily defeated Chicago State 98-34 on Tuesday night.

George Dixon had 15 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Illinois (1-2). Marvin Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Mack Smith had 13 points for the hosts.

Andrew Lewis had 14 points for the Cougars (1-2). Jace Colley added three blocks.

Xavier Johnson, the Cougars' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 28.0 points per game, was held to 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Eastern Illinois plays Indiana-Northwest at home on Monday. Chicago State matches up against Purdue on the road on Saturday.

