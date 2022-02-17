Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 10:55 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Lake County

Defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky re-signs Quigley, Vandersloot

By AP
Published 
Chicago
Associated Press

CHICAGO - The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky re-signed three-time All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot on Thursday.

The veteran guards, who are married to each other, helped Chicago go on a championship run after finishing 16-16 during the regular season. The sixth-seeded Sky became the first team not seeded first or second to win the title, knocking out Dallas, Minnesota and Connecticut before beating Phoenix in the finals.

Quigley and Vandersloot hold the top two spots on Chicago’s all-time scoring list.

"This is a big day for our franchise to bring back two of the biggest cornerstones in our team’s history and they make every single player around them better," coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement.

Quigley, who grew up about 45 miles from Chicago in Joliet, Illinois, and starred at DePaul, averaged 13.2 points and shot 45.4% on 3-pointers in 2021. She has 3,337 points over nine seasons with the Sky. She also holds the franchise record with 1,256 3-pointers.

Vandersloot has averaged a league-record 6.7 assists over 11 seasons with the Sky and has led the league in assists each of the past five years. She averaged 10.5 points and 8.6 assists last season.

The couple married in 2018.