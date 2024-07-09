DeMar DeRozan pens good bye to Chicago and the Bulls on social media: 'I say Chi City!'

The Bulls have moved on from DeMar DeRozan.

A weekend trade sending DeRozan to Sacramento officially means the Bulls are taking a step back, but in doing so it means the Bulls are moving on from arguably their best player over the last three years.

DeRozan, in an Instagram post, said good bye to the Windy City.

"And I say Chi City!" DeRozan wrote in a social media post on Tuesday, referencing Kanye West's "Homecoming" track. "A Thank you would be an understatement. The love, passion & joy you filled me with for 3 seasons was a dream. It gave me a drive every night to return the feeling.

DeRozan played in 229 games with the Bulls, averaging 25.5 points per game, earning two NBA All-Star game nods and earning an All-NBA Second Team honor. He helped lead the Bulls to the playoffs in his first season, and came close to two more playoff berths in the last two seasons.

Both the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons ended with a loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament. DeRozan, who will soon turn 35, will have a chance to compete for an NBA Championship in Sacramento as he returns to his home state of California.

"To the entire organization, front office, coaching staff and to everyone who worked in the United Center, I couldn’t ask for better people," DeRozan said on Instagram. "To my teammates, we created a bond that’ll last forever- memories I’ll never forget. I know the nightmares started already knowing you will face me in another jersey, but it’ll only be twice!"

In leaving Chicago, the Bulls lost a locker room leader who took the time to make sure his teammates knew how much he appreciated them.

DeRozan traveled to Champaign, Illinois, when Ayo Dosunmu had his Illini jersey retired. DeRozan encouraged Coby White after he missed a game-winning shot in February. DeRozan also took Dalen Terry under his wing, so much so that Zach LaVine referred to him as "DeMar’s son."

The impact DeRozan had – on and off the court – will be impossible for the Bulls to replicate this summer.

"We thank DeMar for everything he has done for our team as a leader and mentor," Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said in a written statement announcing the trade Monday. "Everyone inside our building appreciated and respected DeMar's professionalism and commitment to the organization and the city of Chicago, and we wish him the best in Sacramento."

The Bulls were going to make changes. That meant a season where the Bulls would take a step back from being competitive and welcome in a plethora of young talent.

It's understandable why DeRozan would prefer to be in a situation where he's competitive. That doesn't take away from how much Chicago loved DeRozan, and how much DeRozan loved Chicago.

"Love & Appreciation for everything, Chicago!" DeRozan wrote.