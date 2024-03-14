DePaul basketball reportedly hires a former Big 10 coach to take over the program

DePaul has reportedly hired a former Big 10 coach with Big East ties to lead its basketball program.

According to reports from ESPN, DePaul is hiring former Ohio State and Butler head coach Chris Holtmann as its next head coach. He replaces Tony Stubblefield, who was fired mid-season in January.

ESPN reported Holtmann's contract with DePaul is a six-year deal.

Holtmann comes to DePaul after he was fired mid-season at Ohio State during his seventh season. During his tenure in Columbus, Holtmann had a 137–86 overall record.

In his career, Holtmann has an overall career record of 251–171.

Holtmann rose up the coaching ranks from Garner-Webb before taking an assistant coaching job at Butler for one season. Then-Butler head coach Brandon Miller went on a leave of absence for an unspecified medical issue.

Miller did not return, and Holtmann was elevated to head coach. At Butler, Holtmann had a 70–31 record and made the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive years. He reached the Sweet Sixteen in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Following that Sweet Sixteen run, Holtmann left for Ohio State.

In his six and a half seasons at Ohio State, Holtmann went to the NCAA Tournament four times in six full seasons and won 20 games in his first five seasons.

Holtmann's teams at Ohio State earned solid seeding in the NCAA Tournament, but failed to reach the Sweet Sixteen. In 2021, Ohio State earned a No. 2 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which was the best seed the Buckeyes had earned in eight years.

However, Ohio State was stunned in the first round by No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts.