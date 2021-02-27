Expand / Collapse search

DePaul beats Providence 75-49

By AP Reporter
Published 
DePaul
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Lexi Held scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and No. 24 DePaul regained its shooting touch with a 75-49 win over Providence to end a two-game losing streak.

Mary Baskerville and Alyssa Geary scored 12 points apiece for Providence. Held was 5 of 7, DeJa Church 4 of 5 and Darrione Rogers 3 of 5 from 3-point range as DePaul went 16 of 29 behind the arc (55%), its second-best long-distance shooting performance of the season.

In their two-game skid the Blue Demons were a combined 9 of 42 (21%)

