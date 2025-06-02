DePaul University soccer player dies at age 20, school says

A member of the DePaul University men’s soccer team died on Monday morning, the school announced.

Chase Stegall, a sophomore and Atlanta, Georgia, native, was only 20 years old, according to a statement from DePaul.

A member of the DePaul University men’s soccer team died on Monday morning, the school announced. Chase Stegall, a sophomore, was an Atlanta, Georgia, native, was only 20 years old, according to a statement from DePaul. (DePaul University Athletics)

What we know:

The school did not disclose details about what led to Stegall's death.

Stegall played in the midfield for the Blue Demons. He appeared in 16 of 17 matches and scored a goal against Drake University, according to the DePaul athletics website.

He is survived by his parents, Milton and Darlene Stegall, and his brother Collin.

What they're saying:

In a statement, DePaul Athletics Director DeWayne Peevy and men’s soccer coach Mark Plotkin said:

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase’s family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

The school said details on the memorial service for Stegall will be announced when they’re available.