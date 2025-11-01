Dodgers repeat as World Series champs, knock off Blue Jays in Game 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers could not be denied.

In a thrilling World Series Game 7, Will Smith smashed a towering solo shot off Shane Bieber to take a lead in the 11th inning. Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed a Vladimir Guerrerro Jr. double, but a double play ended the game.

It ended the series.

The Dodgers won the World Series, repeating as World Champs with a 5-4 win.

By the numbers:

With three hits in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement set a major league record with 30 hits in a single postseason.

Clement singled in the second inning, singled and scored in the sixth and broke Randy Arozarena’s 2020 record for Tampa Bay with a leadoff double in the eighth, chasing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Emmet Sheehan.

Clement also extended his hitting streak to 13 games, a Blue Jays postseason record. Toronto catcher Pat Borders had a 12-game hitting streak in 1992.

Playing in his first postseason, Clement boosted his batting average to .417 by getting three hits in his first four at-bats of Game 7. He has one home run and nine RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Clement was drafted by Cleveland in 2017 but designated for assignment in September 2022. He was claimed by the Athletics later that month but released the following spring before signing a minor league deal with Toronto.

Clement played in a career-high 157 games during the regular season, appearing at all four infield positions. He hit .277 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs.

He set career highs with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Blue Jays in 2024.

Dig deeper:

Both benches and bullpens cleared in Game 7 of the World Series after Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez on the right hand with a pitch in the fourth inning on Saturday night.

Wrobleski had already thrown two high-and-inside fastballs to Giménez with his first and fourth pitches before hitting him with a 96.4 mph fastball with one out.

Giménez threw his arms out after the pitch and umpire Jordan Baker quickly got between the player and the mound. Wrobleski walked toward the plate with his hands held up, yelling at Giménez as the Blue Jays infielder made his way to first.

After the players returned to their benches and bullpens, the umpires huddled briefly before crew chief Mark Wegner issued a warning to both dugouts.

Play resumed after a four-minute break between pitches. Wrobleski’s second pitch to George Springer was lined back off the left leg of the reliever, who stayed in the game after a visit from a trainer and manager Dave Roberts. The hit was Springer’s third in three at-bats.

Wrobleski departed to boos from the crowd after striking out Nathan Lukes. He was replaced by Tyler Glasnow with the Dodgers trailing 3-1 and runners at first and second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then lined to center for the final out of the inning.