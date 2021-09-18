Expand / Collapse search

Duke 30, Northwestern 23

By AP Reporter
Northwestern
Duke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a 30-23 win in a non-conference game. 

Duke was efficient on both sides of the ball early on, scoring on six of its first eight possessions behind Gunnar Holmberg, who completed 31 of 44 passes for a career-high 314 yards and a touchdown. 

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils' defense forced Northwestern into punt or a turnover on its first seven drives.

