East Chicago lawmaker looks to bring Bears to northwest Indiana

The Chicago Bears are looking at a number of options for where to build their new stadium, and all of their potential choices were in Illinois — until now.

An East Chicago politician is hoping the team would move to northwest Indiana. He's introduced a bill that would form a sports development commission as a first step.

"The bill has been assigned to Ways and Means, of which I'm a member, so I've had some conversation. I'm going to have some follow-up conversation with the chairman about getting the bill heard. And there have also been some other people who have reached out to me already that say they would love to help their efforts of getting this across the goal line," said State Rep. Earl Harris Jr.

Harris added his late father, who once held the office he's in now, dreamed about bringing the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana.