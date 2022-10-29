Embiid scores 25, hits big 3 as 76ers beat Bulls 114-109

Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeeze by the Chicago Bulls 114-109.

Philadelphia led by 19 midway through the second quarter before Chicago went on a big run to get back into the game prior to halftime.

The Bulls went ahead in the third quarter. It remained tight the rest of the way.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

But the 76ers made just enough plays to beat Chicago for the 12th straight time.

It was tied at 109 after the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic made two foul shots with 1:10 left in the game. Embiid then missed two free throws after Patrick Williams fouled him away from the ball.

Chicago's Alex Caruso grabbed the rebound, but LaVine missed a 19-footer. Embiid then nailed a 3 to give the Sixers a 112-109 lead with 18.1 seconds remaining.

