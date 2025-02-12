ESPN NFL Insider floats idea of Super Bowl champ Eagles hosting Chicago Bears in season opener

One of the most prominent NFL reporters sees the Chicago Bears opening their regular season against the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Every season, the NFL opens its season with a Thursday Night Football game where the reigning Super Bowl champs unveil their championship banners and accept their championship rings. The Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, on his podcast, discussed who the Eagles might play as they take the honor as Super Bowl LIX champions. To Schefter, the Bears have become one of the teams he's keeping an eye on.

"The Chicago Bears, in my mind, become the matchup to watch for that Thursday night opener," Schefter said on his podcast.

Schefter talked about the potential opponents for the Eagles, which could be the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Of those games, the NFL would look for an opponent that would draw in the ratings. The Eagles' divisional rivals are in play, especially when Philly beat Washington to advance to the Super Bowl, while teams like the Broncos or Raiders wouldn't be as appetizing as the Lions, Bears or Rams.

The Eagles beat the Rams in the playoffs, meaning a playoff rematch would draw eyes. Eagles-Lions would be a salacious match-up, but Schefter said the league might save that matchup for one of its biggest primetime slots when they know they'll get the most eyes and the highest of ratings.

That means the Bears are a team that could be an interesting pick.

"I can totally see it now. Ben Johnson's first game in Philadelphia. Bears looking to make a comeback," Schefter said.

The Bears have only played in the NFL's Thursday Night Kickoff Game once. It was in the 2019 season when the Bears and Green Bay Packers opened the season as part of the NFL's 100-year anniversary where the league pitted its biggest rivalry on national television. The Packers won that game 10-3.

Bears-Eagles wouldn't be that exactly, but it would be a game where plenty of storylines are in play.

"It's not the marquee matchup you're giving away early on," Schefter said, "but it's a compelling enough matchup that everybody would be excited to see it. My guess is Bears at Eagles in the opener."