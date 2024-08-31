Ethan Hampton throws for 5 TDs as Northern Illinois rolls past Western Illinois 54-15 in opener

article

Ethan Hampton threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Northern Illinois rode a 28-point second quarter to a 54-14 victory over Western Illinois in the season opener Saturday.

After holding Western Illinois to a three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Hampton needed just two plays to get the Huskies into the end zone. After Antario Brown ran 23 yards on first down, Hampton fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dane Partridge. The point-after kick was missed.

Antonio Chadha got the Leathernecks on the scoreboard with a 44-yard field goal to close out the first quarter.

"Proud of our players," NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said in a release. "The maturity of the group, how they prepared all throughout fall camp. I think this is the calmest I have been for a game, based on what I have seen from these guys. They checked every box up until this point and that performance today is one that we haven’t had here in a while."

Hampton hit Cam Thompson for an 11-yard TD to open the scoring in the second period. Trayvon Rudolph broke for a 60-yard scoring run and Hampton followed with an 11-yard TD toss to Keyshaun Pipkin. Hampton hit Rudolph for a 43-yard score to in the final minute.

Hampton opened the second half with a 60-yard scoring strike to Grayson Barnes. Jaylen Poe scored on a 7-yard run late in the third, but Mayo Bola blocked Kanon Woodill's kick and Fredrik Greenhoward scooped up the loose ball and scored for a defensive PAT.

Nathan Lamp got Western Illinois in the end zone with a 27-yard pass to Torrance Farmer Jr. with three minutes left in the game.

Hampton completed 18 of his 20 pass attempts for 328 yards. Brown carried eight times for 69 yards as the ground game amassed 312 yards on 41 carries.

Lamp completed 17 of 29 passes for 204 yards, while the Leathernecks ground game was held to 94 yards on 29 carries.