With extension done, Chicago Bears DB Kyler Gordon can focus on what's next

There’s plenty that Kyler Gordon has to do.

The Chicago Bears’ slot cornerback has to meet his new coaches and learn the new playbook. He needs to figure out how he can fit into defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme. He can find ways to lift the Bears' defense as one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL.

What he doesn't have to worry about is a contract extension. The $40 million extension he officially signed on Tuesday. It's now something in the past.

"It's stress off the plate and just allows me to focus more on the task at hand that we’ve got for the season," Gordon said Tuesday. "Allowing me to really meet the coaches, get the playbook and just focus on doing that. That's all I'm really care about right now."

The Bears didn't just reward Gordon, they made him the NFL's highest-paid slot cornerback.

That wasn't even Gordon's goal to earn that title.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it was a goal of mine," Gordon said. "At the end of the day, I wanted to be the best at my position period. I guess I didn't really have a number wise or a price on myself. I just know I wanted to work hard to be the hardest nickel in my position and the best at it."

Now, he is the highest-paid slot cornerback. It's the title he earned.

It's hard to argue against it.

In the release announcing his extension, the Bears note that Gordon is one of only two Bears defenders since the turn of the century to tally multiple tackles for loss and at least five passes defended in his first three seasons. The other Bears defender is Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.

In his career so far, Gordon has recorded five interceptions, 17 passes defended, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and nine tackles for loss.

Gordon said the extension talks didn't heat up rapidly. The contract talks took place over the course of the past month.

The two sides came together.

"Kind of just here and there, just feeling it out and seeing what was going to happen," Gordon said. "Just ended up doing it."

This was a priority for Bears general manager Ryan Poles. He spoke multiple times this offseason about getting an extension done with Gordon, making it clear taking care of the first player he drafted in Chicago was at the top of his to-do list.

"We are excited to have Kyler remain a member of the Chicago Bears for years to come," Poles said in a statement. "Kyler will be a big part of our defense, and we look forward to his continued ascension on our team."

Gordon will continue that ascension under a new regime.

"We are fired up to secure Kyler as a mainstay on our defense and a dependable component of our team," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. "Our staff cannot wait to get to work with Kyler."

The Bears are going to pair Gordon with Allen, who also gets his hands on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson. Allen has spoken about his defense being aggressive, and that Gordon fits that description.

With an extension in tow, Gordon can focus on being a cornerstone of the Bears' defense.

"There are more personal goals that I have that want to accomplish," Gordon said. "Until those are done, I feel like it's never ending as far as the bars that I set for myself – where I want to be and how I want to represent this team."