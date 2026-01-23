Falcons interview Chicago Bears' Ian Cunningham in general manager search

The Chicago Bears have been close to losing general manager Ryan Poles' right-hand man for the past two seasons.

Now, he might be in line for a general manager job for an NFC South team.

What we know:

Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams have become the latest general manager candidates to be interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Friday.

Cunningham and Williams first interviewed for the president of football position given to former longtime quarterback Matt Ryan. That interest makes them considered to be top candidates in the search for a general manager. Ryan is leading the search for the position as the latest step in the makeover of the team leadership.

Owner Arthur Blank fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after an 8-9 finish, the team's eighth consecutive losing season. The Falcons hired former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski to replace Morris. On Thursday, Tommy Rees, who worked on Stefanski's staff in Cleveland, was named offensive coordinator after Stefanski retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator.

Cunningham has worked the last four seasons as the Bears' assistant general manager following five seasons in various roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, including as director of player personnel.

Cunningham has worked in Chicago with general manager Ryan Poles, who was Ryan's college teammate at Boston College.

Williams has worked the last 15 seasons with the 49ers, including the last two as director of scouting and football operations.

Ryan and the Falcons previously interviewed Houston Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl.

Dig deeper:

Cunningham interviewed with the Jaguars last offseason and was close to landing that job as one of the five finalists. He interviewed for the Washington Commanders' open general manager job in 2024, too.

If he had taken either job, it would have netted the Bears two compensatory draft selections under the Rooney Rule, which has a clause that stipulates that if the Bears developed a minority employee who leaves the franchise for top-tier leadership positions, either head coach or general manager, the Bears would receive two third-round compensatory picks.

That doesn't appear to be the case, according to multiple reports, because Cunningham would not be the primary decision maker in Atlanta.

Ryan, the former Falcons star quarterback who was recently hired as Atlanta's new President of Football, would be the primary decision maker in Atlanta.