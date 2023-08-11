Former Bears player Buster Skrine arrested in Canada on fraud charges

Former Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine is facing multiple fraud charges amounting to over $100,000.

The charges allege that he opened bank accounts using counterfeit checks and withdrew funds before the checks could be cleared.

Skrine, who played for the Bears from 2019 to 2020, was also part of the Titans in 2021 before retiring.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2011, and played college football for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.