Former Bears Brian Urlacher sues another hair-replacement company for using his likeness without consent

Brian Urlacher has sued a second hair transplant clinic for using his name and likeness without authorization.

Urlacher, the former Chicago Bears linebacker and Class of 2018 NFL Hall of Famer, filed a lawsuit against Medical Man Cave Chicago for using his name and image to promote their hair transplant services.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, Urlacher says MMC falsely listed Brian Urlacher as an "MMC Client," and that the MMC website showed a picture of Brian Urlacher on its first page. Furthermore, the lawsuit says the MMC Website also included another photo of a different man's scalp with the label "Brian Urlacher" underneath.

Urlacher says any usage of his name, image or likeness was unauthorized, and that he never gave permission.

As a result of this usage, the lawsuit says that Urlacher has been "damaged economically and non-economically through lost profits, loss of reputation, loss of business, dilution of name, and other and further damages resulting from Defendants’ improper use of Mr. Urlacher’s name and likeness."

This is the second hair company Urlacher has sued in a year for alleged misuse of his name and likeness.

In January 2023, Urlacher sued a Houston-based company for using his likeness to promote its business without his consent.

According to the 2023 lawsuit, Urlacher sued Houston Hair Transplant Center after it "published a blog post about Urlacher's hair restoration as a form of advertisement to promote its own hair restoration business and services."

Urlacher has been a spokesperson for RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration, a company based in Oak Brook.