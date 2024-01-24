Chicago Bears Coat Drive Day on Fox 32

There's still time to donate your new or gently used coats to the Chicago Bears Coat Drive.

The Bears teamed up with Jewel-Osco, Salvation Army and Shur-Way Movers for their 35th Annual Coat Drive.

Fox 32 is hosting a Chicago Bears Coat Drive Day live in the Michigan Plaza lobby located at 205 N. Michigan Ave.

Drop your donations off on live television with Fox 32's Roseanne Tellez from 9 to 10 a.m.

The drive began in October and will last through Feb. 12. Those who can't make it downtown Wednesday morning can drop off their coats at participating Jewel-Osco locations.

If you are in need of a coat or have questions, call The Salvation Army Holiday Hotline at 773-205-3690.