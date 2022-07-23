Former Chicago Blackhawk Jordin Tootoo denies knowing about alleged 2003 team sexual assault

Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault.

Tootoo issued a statement Saturday calling for a full investigation into the "disturbing allegations."

Regional police in Halifax, Nova Scotia, have opened an investigation into the incident that allegedly happened when the city hosted the international tournament 19 years ago.

Hockey Canada said it learned about the allegations on Thursday. Tootoo played in the NHL for several seasons with Nashville, Detroit, New Jersey and Chicago.

