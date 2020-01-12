Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

article

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson has learned that he will been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson was surprised with the announcement during halftime of the Packers vs. Seahawks playoff game.

He was doing his work as analyst for FOX Sports when he was told he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

Johnson was hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. His initial team went 1-15, but Johnson rebuilt the roster -- including trading star running back Herschel Walker to Minnesota for a slew of draft picks and players who were converted into draft choices. That deal is considered among the most one-sided in sports history, and it netted, among others, the draft pick that brought Emmitt Smith to Dallas.

Johnson left the Cowboys after the back-to-back championships for the 1992 and '93 seasons in a dispute with Jones. But the roster he built, under his college rival Barry Switzer, won the 1995 NFL crown, too.

The hall announced his selection Sunday night as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report