Expand / Collapse search

Former White Sox pitcher Ross Detwiler signs with Miami Marlins

By AP Reporter
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press
article

Ross Detwiler #54 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the baseball in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed a $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.

The Marlins also announced the signing of catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.

Detwiler pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings.

Leon batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.

Acclaimed sushi chef bring the Omakase experience to your home

Jordan Dominguez, executive chef, speaks with FOX 32!