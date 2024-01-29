Formula 1 applies for 4 Chicago-centered grand prix trademarks

Formula 1, the highest racing class for open-wheel, single-seat racing cars, has applied for four trademarks centered around Chicago.

According to The United States Patent and Trademark Office's database, Formula 1 has applied for the trademarks Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix, Formula 1 Grand Prix of Chicago, Chicago Grand Prix and Grand Prix of Chicago.

Each of the four trademarks is owned by Formula One Licensing B.V., which is based in the Netherlands.

This could potentially be a precursor to Formula 1 coming to Chicago, as trademarks that Formula 1 has filed for in the past have become official races in the future.

On Nov. 07, 2017, Formula 1 made similar trademark registrations for its Miami Grand Prix, Las Vegas Grand Prix and New York Grand Prix. All are registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The Las Vegas and Miami Grand Prix races are now officially on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 21-23 and the Miami Grand Prix is scheduled from May 3-5.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events told FOX 32 that the department has no information about Formula 1 Chicago. FOX 32 reached out to Formula 1, but Formula 1 did not respond by the time of this publication.

Formula 1's presence would be the second major racing entity to come to Chicago. NASCAR has a race scheduled in Chicago on July 1 and 2.

Formula 1 has come to Chicago in the past. Solider Field hosted the Emirates F1 Chicago Festival in June 2019, which was a free event that allowed Formula 1 fans to "immerse themselves in the world of F1" with current and past generations of Formula 1 cars participating in a live car run.