FOX Sports: Is Chicago Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze the next Larry Fitzgerald?

Rome Odunze is "like Larry Fitzgerald , but he can run."

Former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh had high praise for the Chicago Bears' rookie wide receiver, who he also happens to train.

While appearing on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Thursday, Houshmandzadeh was asked what his thoughts were on Odunze as a receiver and the comparisons of his game to former Cardinals ' standout Larry Fitzgerald.

"I understand they [receivers] get a little gassed up sometimes," Cowherd began after explaining the hype surrounding some of the game's most entertaining players, sometimes referred to as "diva receivers."

"I got a text the other day from a former NFL quarterback," Cowherd continued. "And he said, you guys have no idea. He [Odunze] will walk into the NFL — he will be Larry Fitzgerald."

Fitzgerald played for Arizona for 17 seasons after he was selected by the Cardinals with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler and finished his career with 17,492 receiving yards off of 1,432 receptions, along with 121 touchdowns.

While Cowherd was explaining the text he received, Houshmandzadeh, a former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowler, let a smile creep onto his face waiting to respond.

"Rome is just that type of dude," Houshmandzadeh began. "He's just going to do the right thing all the time. Not because he has to think about it. That's just who he is … he's talented, man," he said.

When Cowherd pressed a bit more on why the smile, Houshmandzadeh affirmed the Fitzgerald comparison.

"People have asked me who do I compare him to. I can't compare him to anybody. And, the closest person that I can get to is Larry Fitzgerald," Houshmandzadeh said.

Odunze began his career at Washington as a true freshman, and he played all four years. As a junior, he led the team in receiving yards with 1,145, led the Pac-12 in receiving yards and was second in receptions per game.

In his final season with the Huskies, Odunze suffered an injury while recovering an onside kick in Washington's September 2023 matchup against Arizona . The consensus All-American was able to finish the rest of the season and declared for the 2024 draft after his team's 34-13 loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game.

While Houshmandzadeh understands the comparison to Fitzgerald, it seems he thinks Odunze could offer a bit more.

"He's [Odunze] is faster … his ball skills are like Larry Fitzgerald, but he can run. He can drop his weight. He has good quickness. And, he's just a good dude."

Houshmandzadeh also agreed with Cowherd that NFL receivers can exhibit "diva" behavior, but he feels Odunze is poised to bring a different level of energy to the game.

"It's because I spent time with Rome, I know him — he can be quite possibly the best receiver of this draft, and this may be the best receiver draft we've ever seen."