FOX Sports NFL insider says Chicago Bears' Ian Cunningham is the favorite for AFC South GM job

Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham might be in line for his first general manager job.

He's one of five finalists for the Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager opening – the Jaguars announced their list of finalists on Saturday – and will most likely interview with the team in-person soon.

FOX Sports' NFL insider believes that Cunningham could be the choice in Jacksonville.

Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham the favorite for Jaguars GM opening

FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz has been tracking the final general manager opening in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke on Jan. 22, the same day the Bears officially introduced Ben Johnson as head coach, and have been looking for a replacement since.

Jacksonville might be closing in on their next general manager, Schultz reports.

"My sense all along has been that this is Ian Cunningham's job to lose," Schultz wrote in his weekly FOX Sports NFL column. "The Bears assistant GM, a two-time finalist for the Titans' role, has won Super Bowls with both Baltimore and Philadelphia."

Cunningham has been Bears general manager Ryan Poles' most trusted advisor since the pair came to Chicago in 2022.

Cunningham helped Poles navigate the massive roster overhaul in 2022 and helped him piece together the Bears' current roster, which has a young quarterback and plenty of skill players. Cunningham's experience is rooted with Ozzie Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore and Howie Roseman in Philadelphia, where Cunningham won Super Bowls with both franchises.

"One league source described Cunningham as having ‘exactly the type of temperament and scouting background teams want these days.’" Schultz reported.

Schultz said Cunningham will most likely interview in person with Jacksonville this week, specifically on Wednesday.

What Cunningham's departure would mean for the Bears

Cunningham was a finalist for the Titans' general manager opening this offseason, but Tennessee hired Mike Borgonzi instead. Now, Cunningham could finally be in line for his first general manager job.

It wouldn't leave the Bears empty-handed, though. If Cunningham leaves the Bears for a general manager position, it'll net the Bears two compensatory draft picks.

The Bears will receive two third-round picks, one in 2025 and one in 2026. Specifically, these picks are awarded to franchises for developing minority coaches and general managers who go on to earn higher status in other organizations.

Losing Cunningham would hurt. It would mean the Bears' front office might be a little different. But, it would allow Poles to add a different voice to the Bears' front office.