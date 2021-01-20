How to win $25K watching NBA’s Wednesday night matchups

article

With the NBA now through its first month of the regular season, the playoff races are beginning to take shape. And if you can find a way to pick all five NBA winners right with the proper margin of victory on Wednesday night, your bank account will be $25,000 richer.

That’s all it takes to win on FOX Bet’s Super 6 contest. Just download the Super 6 app on your mobile device, pick the winners with the correct margin of victory and you could win the grand prize.

That’s all you need to do. Here are the games for Wednesday night’s FOX Super 6 NBA contest. (Games are subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols.)

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

Records: Nets (9-6), Cavs (6-7)

Since James Harden arrived with the Nets, Brooklyn looks to be the dominant team in the Eastern Conference. Harden has averaged 33 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists in his two games for the Nets, which included a 125-123 win over Milwaukee on Monday night. Kyrie Irving is expected to miss Wednesday’s game for the Nets (health and safety protocols.) Meanwhile, the Cavs are led by Andre Drummond, who had 33 points and 23 rebounds in a win Friday night over the Knicks. Cleveland had two games postponed since then because of COVID issues with the Washington Wizards.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records: Celtics (8-4), 76ers (9-5)

Advertisement

The top two teams in the Atlantic Division square off for the first time since Boston’s four-game sweep of Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs last August in the Orlando bubble. The 76ers have played well at home, going 7-1 in Philly since the start of the season while just 2-4 away from home. Joel Embiid has played at a high level, but his status for the game may not be decided until Wednesday evening because of a knee injury. Celtics star Jayson Tatum is scheduled to miss the game because of health and safety protocols. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.8 points per game for Boston.

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records: Pistons (3-10), Hawks (6-7)

Trae Young and the Hawks are trying to keep the Pistons slide going. Detroit has lost six of the last eight while Atlanta snapped a two-game slide with a 108-97 win over Minnesota on Monday night. Young leads the Hawks with 22.9 points and 8.9 assists per game. Detroit’s leading scorer is Jeremi Grant with 24.9 points per game. Grant has scored 22 or more points in nine games in January and has scored 20 or more points in 12 of Detroit’s 13 games this season.

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

When: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center, Houston

Records: Suns (7-5), Rockets (4-8)

The Suns have lost two straight sandwiched around three postponed games during their own COVID-19 protocol break after starting the season 7-3. Devin Booker has been outstanding, scoring 22.1 points and averaging 4.3 assists per game. DeAndre Ayton has been a factor on the boards, averaging 12.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. On the flip side, Houston is trying to regain its footing in the wake of the James Harden trade. Victor Oladipo gives the Rockets a different look and he scored 32 points in his Rockets debut. Christian Wood added 30 points and nine rebounds on the inside in Houston’s 125-120 loss to Chicago on Monday night.

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

Records: Spurs (8-6), Warriors (7-6)

Two of the elite teams in the Western Conference over the past decade face off in San Francisco. The Warriors are coming off a riveting 115-113 win over the Lakers Monday night, rallying from 14 points down in the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry scored 26 points while Kelly Oubre added 23 in that game for Golden State, whose last three wins include victories over the Lakers (defending champions), Toronto (2019 champions) and the Clippers, perhaps the second-best contender in the West. Curry is averaging 28.2 points a game. Meanwhile, the Spurs have won two straight with a 125-104 win at Portland on Monday being the most impressive. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.7 points a game to lead the Spurs.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.