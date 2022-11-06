Fred VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Toronto Raptors beat Chicago Bulls

Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104.

VanVleet returned after missing three games because of a sore lower back.

O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 12 and Christian Koloko added a career-high 11. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds,

Alex Caruso had 11 rebounds and 11 assists and DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for the Bulls, who lost their second straight.