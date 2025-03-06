Free agent names to know for the Chicago Bears when the new league year begins

After the NFL Combine and a two-day span when the Chicago Bears overhauled their offensive line via trades, free agency is up next for the Bears.

There are still plenty of holes to fill on the Bears' roster, including at tight end, pass rusher and receiver depth. The Bears can find some players for those holes when the negotiating period starts on Monday, March 10.

After the Bears acquired two starting offensive linemen via trade, here are free agents to know before free agency negotiations open on Monday, March 10.

NFL Free Agents to know

Top of the list

Center Drew Dalman

The prevailing thought from the NFL Combine, before the Bears acquired Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, was that the Bears would make a run at Falcons' center Drew Dalman in free agency.

This free-agent offensive line class isn't very highly regarded, especially after Trey Smith left the market with a franchise tag with the Chiefs. It's why the Bears traded draft capital to acquire two starting offensive linemen.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack

Why not, right? The Bears sent multiple first-round picks to the Raiders in 2018 when Mack was one of the best players in the league. Now, the Bears don't need Mack to be when they have Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, a budding Kyler Gordon and more.

Mack is still a solid pass rusher and remains underrated against the run. A return to Chicago would be temporary, but it would be an upgrade at pass rusher over Darrell Taylor and DeMarcus Walker.

Edge rusher Josh Sweat

Sweat, no relation to Montez, had the game of his life in Super Bowl LIX. He sacked Patrick Mahomes 2.5 times and forced an interception on another rush. He's not as talented as Danielle Hunter was last year when Hunter earned $48 million guaranteed from the Texans. But, he'd fit like a glove opposite Montez Sweat.

In 2024, Josh Sweat had eight sacks and a 14.1 percent pressure rate. Those eight sacks would have led the Bears.

The next on the list

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence

Lawrence has been a fixture in Dallas since 2014. He has 61.5 career sacks, but has seen his numbers decline every year since 2022. He suffered a Lisfranc injury last season ended his season after four games.

Lawrence wouldn't be asked to lead the Bears as a pass rusher. That's what Montez Sweat is for. If he can regain some of his earlier magic – like betweem 2017 and 2018 when he had 24.5 sacks between two seasons – then he would be a perfect addition opposite Sweat and on a defensive line that includes Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr. His health raises some concerns, though.

Center Josh Myers

Swinging and missing on Dalman means Plan B for the Bears, and that might mean poaching a division rival's center. Myers is behind Dalman, but is still a solid center.

What's worrisome is his 6.1 percent pressure allowed rate, which was among the worst for starting NFL centers. But, at 27 years old, Myers might benefit from a change of scenery that comes with a payday and a contract.

Center Ryan Kelly

Unlike Myers, Kelly has a pressure rate allowed of 3.6 percent. Also unlike Myers, Kelly is coming off a 2024 season hampered by injuries. Kelly still provides plenty veteran leadership.

The Bears wouldn't be getting a Pro Bowl Caliber player like Kelly once was. However, they'd be getting an upgrade at center that would fit with their overall theme of an offseason offensive line overhaul.

Guys that would fill a need

Tight end Tommy Tremble

Bears fans might remember Tremble as the tight end Jaquan Brisker knocked out with a massive hit that concussed both himself and Tremble. That concussion limited Tremble in 2024, who posted career highs with 23 receptions and 234 yards. Those numbers are pedestrian, but Tremble is more of a blocking tight end.

With Marcedes Lewis hitting free agency and Gerald Everett released, the Bears need tight ends behind Cole Kmet. Outside of drafting one, why not target Kmet's fellow Notre Dame alum who excels in run blocking for Ben Johnson's offense for the Bears?

Wide receiver Tim Patrick

Patrick would bring immediate familiarity to the Bears as a guy who earned his way back to the rotation on the Lions from a torn ACL in 2022 and a torn Achilles in 2023.

If Keenan Allen doesn't return and the Bears opt to sign a receiver as opposed to drafting one, Patrick would slot in as a third receiver for the Bears as a guy Johnson knows very well from his time in Detroit.