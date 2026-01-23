With freed payroll after the Luis Robert Jr. trade, what's next for the Chicago White Sox?

On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox ended an era.

They traded Luis Robert Jr., the final member of the Sox lineup from the 2021 playoff team still with the organization. The Cuban center fielder spent all six seasons in the MLB with the White Sox, signing in 2020.

"Unfortunately, he hasn't had the consistency that he had hoped or we had hoped," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. "Injuries have really held him back."

Robert, now, gets a chance to show that consistency in New York.

Meanwhile, the Sox add two prospects and flexibility.

In trading Robert, the White Sox free up $20 million in money they can use right away for the 2026 season. They’ve already made a splash, but what else could happen for the Sox?

Big picture view:

After trading Robert, the front office was very clear.

"We're going to be very active," Getz said. "An opportunity to be really creative with the flexibility that we have."

It didn’t take long for the Sox to follow through on that.

Getz reportedly signed Seranthony Domínguez to their bullpen on Friday. Domínguez and the Sox agreed to a $20 million, two-year contract, according to the Associated Press.

The 31-year-old Domínguez played for Baltimore and Toronto last year. He had a 4-4 record with a 3.16 ERA and two saves in 67 games. He was traded from the Orioles to the Blue Jays on July 29. He will likely serve as the White Sox closer.

This was a direct result of the payroll flexibility the Sox had after trading Robert. More moves could still come.

Domínguez’s contract will take up $10 million of the Sox’s 2025 payroll. If they use the rest of the money freed up by the Robert trade, the Sox still have another $10 million to use.

The team's biggest need is in the outfield. They could use depth, and maybe another starter. Derek Hill. Luisangel Acuña, Andrew Benitendi and Brooks Baldwin are currently the only outfielders on the Sox’s depth chart on MLB.com. Beyond those players, Jarred Kelenic, Everson Pereira and Dustin Harris could make the Sox’s roster, as Kelenic and Harris were invited to the Sox’s spring training on minor league contracts.

Braden Montgomery is the team’s best prospect and is expected to make his MLB Debut this season. Until he’s ready, the Sox need an outfielder to fill that spot. Michael A. Taylor retired and the team didn’t tender Mike Tauchman, making him a free agent.

The Sox could bring back Tauchman, which wouldn’t be a last-chance option considering how he performed when he returned from injury. But, with $10 million remaining from the $20 million freed up in the Robert trade, the Sox could be a little more aggressive in that search with a handful of free agents remaining.

What's next:

The 2025 season saw the Sox debut a handful of their top prospects. Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth, to name a few, instilled confidence in the White Sox’s future.

That should still be the theme in 2026. The long rebuild is taking the next turn for the Sox, as Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith are expected to debut in 2026 for the Sox, along with Montgomery.

This also applies to Acuña, as the Sox made it clear they want to give the 23-year-old all the chances to thrive at the major-league level.

"One of the younger, exciting players in our game. Hasn’t really gotten a runway at the major league level," Getz said. "We have opportunity here, and we can provide that runway to show off his talent and his ability and his ceiling."

Acuña hit .234 with eight RBIs and 16 steals in 95 games with the Nets last season, but the upside is how he can play second base, third base, shortstop and center field. Even if he develops into a key utility player for the White Sox, that’s a position the team will eventually need if they have aspirations to win games in the postseason.

Spring training will be an indicator of what direction the Sox might choose, especially if a player on a minor league contract like Kelenic performs at a high level.