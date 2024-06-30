From Levshunov to Henry: What to know about the Chicago Blackhawks 2024 NHL Draft Class

The Chicago Blackhawks draft class is complete and the 2024 NHL Draft is in the books.

This year, the spotlight might be on the Blackhawks top-drafted defensive player in Artyom Levshunov at second overall, but overall Chicago placed a focus on its offensive development.

That did come at a price.

Chicago traded up in late in the third round to select Jack Pridham. The Blackhawks got the 92nd overall selection on Saturday from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Chicago’s natural third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Here's what you need to know about the Blackhawks' 2024 NHL Draft Class.

2024 NHL Draft second-day selections

Third Round

John Mustard, forward – No. 67 overall

Mustard first pick outside the first round for the Blackhawks was Mustard, the USHL product from the Waterloo Black Hawks. He recorded 56 points on 29 goals and 27 assists in 56 games to earn USHL Rookie of the Year honors. As an offensive-minded player, the Providence commit will have a chance to develop into the future of the Balckhawks' offense.

AJ Spellacy, forward – No. 72 overall

The 18-year-old Spellacy, 18, played for the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL in the 2023-24 season. He played in 67 games, scored 21 goals, dished 17 assists and recorded 38 points. Spellacy also helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Jack Pridham, forward – No. 92 overall

Pridham is the player the Blackhawks moved part of their 2025 draft to acquire. He played for the West Kelowna Warriors in the BCHL during the 2023-24 season. The 18-year old dressed in 54 regular-season games with the an recorded 49 points on 23 goals and 26 assists. He earned BCHL All-Rookie Team honors in the process. Pridham is committed to play hockey at Boston University.

Fifth Round

Joel Svensson, forward – No. 138th overall

The goal-scoring Svensson will join the Blackhawks after playing with the Vaxjo Lakers HC (J20 Nationell) in the 2023-24 season. He recorded 33 points on 24 goals and nine assists. He's also played with Kristianstads IK (HockeyEttan) and the Vaxjo Lakers HC in the SHL.

Sixth Round

Ty Henry, defenseman – No. 163rd overall

Henry was the Blackhawks pick of the draft. The 17-year old joins a loaded defenseman field after playing for the Erie Otters of the OHL last season. He played in a career-high 54 regular-season games and dished out seven assists.

The Chicago Blackhawks 2024 NHL Draft Class

Artyom Levshunov

Sacha Boisvert

Marek Vanacker

John Mustard

AJ Spellacy

Jack Pridham

Joel Svensson

Ty Henry