G Teven Jenkins questionable: What it means for the Chicago Bears' offensive line if he's out

The Chicago Bears' offensive line could have another shake-up come Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Teven Jenkins, who left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a rib injury, was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against a Carolina defense that's allowing an average of 32.3 points per game.

It'll be the one thing the coaching staff monitors as inactives are due before kickoff on Sunday.

"We'll see where that goes here in the next 48 hours," Eberflus said.

There's no real concern about a long-term injury with Jenkins, either. It's just this Sunday where the bruise presents the biggest hurdle.

"It's just bruised and just pain tolerance. Torque and moving," Eberflus said. "That's really about it."

If Jenkins can't go Sunday, it would mean the Bears would go with the same line they had for the entire second half of the win over the Rams. It looked like:

RT: Darnell Wright

RG: Nate Davis

C: Coleman Shelton

LG: Matt Pryor

LT: Braxton Jones

It led to a 36-yard touchdown run by D'Andre Swift and a

Although that unit found some success, Eberflus said Friday that continuity is an issue in the offensive line's struggles. It was a good sign the unit found that continuity on Sunday.

"Getting the continuity, I think, was a big step in the right direction last week," Eberflus said. "That was really good to see."

The Bears' offense went over 100 yards rushing for the first time all season against the Rams, grinding out 131 rushing yards on 28 carries. Swift had 93 rushing yards, but Roschon Johnson had an impact on the short-yardage game.

Caleb Williams was still sacked three times, but overall it was better on Sunday.

"Running the football and protecting a little bit better," Eberflus said. "It's just that having the same continuity there, working through with the young quarterback and other new skill positions."

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: Teven Jenkins #76 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Solider Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Perry Expand

That's the lineup the Bears would field on the offensive line on Sunday against the Panthers, which wouldn't be a bad thing necessarily. Especially after that lineup found success against the Rams.

The Panthers offer another chance to find success on the ground. Carolina ranks 29th in the league, allowing 148 rushing yards per game.

This would also be a massive opportunity for Davis to course-correct a bit. The sixth-year lineman lost his job in the starting lineup after the second week of the season, where a groin injury hampered him ahead of Week 3 and the coaches liked what they saw out of Pryor.

However, Pryor is a more versatile lineman and is much better suited for a move to left guard. Right guard is Davis' natural position.

It wouldn't be a good thing if Jenkins, who has arguably been the Bears' most consistent lineman through four weeks, wasn't able to play on Sunday. It speaks high volumes that the coaching staff is comfortable putting Pryor in different places.

The bottom line, though, is this could be a chance for Davis to show the coaches he deserves his starting spot back at right guard. Davis played well when he came in at right guard in the second half.

It was a step in the right direction, which is exactly where the Bears' offensive line has been going since the win over the Rams.

The Bears need that to continue.

"It's just time on task," Eberflus said. "It's going to keep improving every single week."