Girls Flag Football becomes official IHSA sport: 'Just the beginning'

Girls Flag football officially became an Illinois High School Association (IHSA) sport on Wednesday.

The approval came from the IHSA Board of Directors with the support of over 80 schools. The inaugural season is set to kick off this fall with over 100 schools set to participate.

This is a chance to equalize the sport and create a pathway for young girls to dream even bigger.

"I was talking before about what this future means for younger girls, but it also means the future for me," said Emma Anderlik, a Willowbrook senior.

"Any time you get the chance to make history, it's incredibly special," said President of the Chicago Bears Kevin Warren. "This is just the beginning of Girls Flag Football in the state of Illinois."

Illinois is set to become the ninth state to sanction Girls Flag Football. The first IHSA Girls Flag Football state finals is set for Oct. 11 and 12.