Grading the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft Class, from Thieneman to van den Berg

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books.

So, how did the Chicago Bears do?

The Bears came into this draft weekend needing speed in its skill players and high character in the other additions around the locker room. They were able to do both.

Here’s how we graded the Chicago Bears’ 2026 NFL Draft class, from Thieneman to van den Berg.

No. 25 overall: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

As the draft cycle moved on, it wasn’t clear if the Bears would even have a chance to select Thieneman. His skillset was rated so high that he could have been a top-10 selection.

His skills as a safety are many. He can patrol the box, he can play deep in the back end or he can play near the line of scrimmage. The Bears have plans to use him in a myriad of ways alongside Coby Bryant.

Considering how important Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker were for the Bears in 2025, the tandem of Bryant and Thieneman could produce game-changing plays for a defense that thrived off turnovers last year.

Thankfully for the Bears, the safety position is so undervalued that he slid to No. 25. The Bears’ safety duo has a chance to be as good as it’s been in a long time for the next few years to come.

Grade: A+

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No. 57 overall: Logan Jones, C – Iowa

The Bears needed to find their center of the future. They got him.

Some might argue that the second round is a little too high for a center, but Jones was at the top of the Bears’ board for a reason. He’s experienced in the outside zone running scheme the Bears utilized well last season.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said his intelligence is one of his best traits, and the Bears said the same thing about center Drew Dalman last season when he was anchoring the Bears’ offensive line.

Jones could win the starting job as a rookie, but he’ll have to pry that job from Garrett Bradbury. He’s still the expected center of the future, and could anchor the Bears’ offensive line for the next four to 10 years, depending on how well he grows into the job.

There are some questions on if Jones would have been available in a later round, but the Bears have made it clear they were always going to get their guy.

Grade: B+

No. 69 overall: Sam Roush, TE – Stanford

This pick was questioned, especially as the Bears have Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. But, the biggest number to know for this pick isn’t any individual statistic Roush has.

The two numbers to know are 293 and 25.4 percent. Those are the number of snaps and the percentage of offensive snaps Durham Smythe played last year for the Bears.

Considering how often the Bears played in 12 and 13 personnel last season, there was a need for an in-line tight end. The Bears won’t have to throw to Roush as much as they will with Loveland, but they gravitated toward his blocking ability and his appreciation for special teams.

It wasn’t a flashy pick, but the Bears drafted someone whom they can trust to do the dirty work and execute the little things on plays that were a big reason behind the Bears’ success last season.

Grade: B+

No. 89 overall: Zavion Thomas, WR – LSU

When discussing gadget players and offensive weapons at Halas Hall, Tarik Cohen comes to mind. The difference between Thomas and Cohen is that Cohen was a running back.

Cohen was also a fifth-round selection instead of a third.

This selection could fill a need as the Bears’ wide receiver three in Johnson’s offense. Right now, Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker are the two players who stand in front of Thomas on the depth chart.

But the knee-jerk reaction is that the Bears took a player in the third round who ran a 4.28 40-yard dash and could be a return man on special teams, yet had a fifth-round grades, according to multiple analysts.

On the other hand, getting the mad-scientist Johnson a player he can draw up creative formations and specific plays for is a good idea.

Grade: C+

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No. 124 overall: Malik Muhammad, CB – Texas

The Bears traded up to get Muhammad, giving a little extra weight to this selection. But, there’s a chance the Bears could look at this pick as a steal.

The speed Muhammad has, to go with his length, is reminiscent of what the Bears drafted last year in Zah Frazier. But, Muhammad has big-game tape to go with his physical traits.

Muhammad wanted to play three years in college and leave for the NFL. He could have stayed for one more, gotten a better draft grade and then earned a spot as a Day 1 selection but opted to enter the draft now.

With time around the Bears and cornerbacks coach Al Harris, Muhammad has the potential to earn playing time early and has the mindset to make an impact in the offseason programs.

Grade: A

No. 166 overall: Keyshaun Elliott, LB – Arizona State

This is a player Bears fans might see plenty of right away.

He most likely won’t supplant TJ Edwards or Devin Bush as starting linebackers, but he’ll be

Elliott had a Day 2 grade, according to some analysts. He shifted his game to be more effective at and behind the line of scrimmage, which fits what Allen likes with blitzes and aggression in getting after quarterbacks or ball carriers.

Getting Elliott in the fifth round was great value for a Bears’ defense that values football intelligence in its linebackers.

Grade: A

No. 213 overall: Jordan van den Berg, DT – Georgia Tech

The Bears needed some depth at defensive tackle. They signed Neville Gallimore and let Andrew Billings walk.

In this move, the Bears traded up. They sent their final two selections of the draft to get van den Berg, giving the selection a little bit of extra weight.

In van den Berg, the Bears get an athletic tackle. He has some concerns about his arm length. However, his athleticism and background should give the Bears a player to use in different ways.

He started at linebacker at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Penn State, where he played defensive end. He moved to defensive tackle at Georgia Tech. He also has a blocked kick on his resume, giving him special teams value. His speed falls in line with what the Bears wanted to add.

The Bears didn’t need to give up much to get him, either. They sent their two seventh-round picks, which helps the grade.

Grade: B

Overall 2026 NFL Draft Grade

The Bears might have confused fans with their Day 2 selections. But, each pick was made with a certain position in mind.

In the end, the Bears got two immediate contributors out of this draft in Thieneman and Roush, a future starter in Jones, an offensive weapon in Thomas and two depth players that will immediately benefit special teams in van den Berg and Elliott.

It was a good haul for a team that didn't have a top-10 pick for the first time in five years.

Grade: B+