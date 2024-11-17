Grading the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers

The Chicago Bears had their hearts broken by the Green Bay Packers in what seems like an annual occurrence.

A blocked field goal preserved a 20-19 win for the Packers, dropping the Bears to 4-6.

Here are our grades from the Bears' loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown

In a game where the pressure was on, Thomas Brown delivered massively.

He kept things simple. He was quick with play calls. He was efficient.

That helped the offense get into the end zone for the first time in two games, snapping a streak of 25 consecutive drives without an offensive touchdown. That dated back to the game against the Washington Commanders.

Brown made concerted efforts to get the football to DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze. There was structure in the run game where D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson got carries in ways that made sense with the flow of the game.

The run game also scored both of the Bears' touchdowns on Sunday, too.

Brown also called the final drive that got the Bears' offense into field goal range to attempt a game-winner.

Grade: A

Caleb Williams

Welcome to the Bears-Packers rivalry, kid.

You did what a lot of other quarterbacks couldn't.

With about two minutes left, Williams engineered a would-be drive to win a football game for the Chicago Bears. That's what he was drafted to do, and he did exactly that twice in four weeks.

The first was against Washington, the next was Sunday.

Williams' stat line wasn't gaudy – he completed 23 of his 31 passes for 231 yards and a 74.2 completion percentage – but he did not turn the ball over. He didn't throw the ball into harms way, save maybe once or twice.

Williams engineered multiple scoring drives.

He also engineered the last one, which would have won the Bears the game had the Packers not blocked the game-winning kick.

It was a great performance by the rookie.

Grade: A

Chicago Bears' defense

When they had to have it, they got the big plays.

The run defense is still leaving a little to be desired. But, you can't argue with the defense making plays to keep points off the board.

The Bears defense intercepted Jordan Love at the goal line and stopped Love again on fourth and goal in the fourth quarter.

Pointing to the defense on the Packers' final scoring drive is difficult. The Packers are known as an efficient and talented offensive team for this reason. Still, when the Packers scored to take the lead, the defense rallied to halt the two-point conversion which would have made any score a game-winning score.

In the past, scores like that were what kept the Bears out of potential game-winning or comeback scenarios.

The Bears defense did what it could to make sure the team had a chance to win at the end.

Grade: B-

Bears Special Teams

It's hard to grade this unit.

DeAndre Carter had a 32-yard return that helped kick-start a drive. Tory Taylor averaged over 40 yards per punt. Cairo Santos made two field goals that gave the Bears points on the opening drives of the first and second halves.

But, it was the blocked kick at the end of the game that did the Bears in.

There was nothing bad about how the special teams unit operated on Sunday, either.

Still, it's hard to give this Bears' special teams unit, on the day Devin Hester was honored at Soldier Field, a positive grade when the special teams had a chance to win the game.

Green Bay made a great play, give the Packers credit.

With one more play, the Bears could've had it all. That came down to special teams.

Grade: C