Grading the Chicago Bears' snowy game against the New York Giants

Take a bow, Caleb Williams.

When all seemed lost, the Bears' quarterback willed the Chicago Bears back into the game.

Here's how we graded the Bears in their snowy game against the Giants in the 24-20 win.

Bears’ offense

There was never any kind of rhythm.

The Bears tried their hardest to get going. They had a touchdown drive in the first quarter to take the lead, but that was one of two sustained drives the Bears had.

There was one drive that exemplified how the day when for the Bears.

With 10 minutes left in the game, the Bears gained nine yards on a running play. Second down was incomplete to Cole Kmet. Third down was a loss of three on a run that went wide instead of straight ahead.

Fourth down was a blown-up play where Caleb Williams couldn’t find anyone, scrambled outside and threw incomplete to D’Andre Swift.

To the Giants’ credit, they played much better than their billing. They ranked as the 31st run defense in the league, and punched above their weight.

But, the Bears didn’t do themselves any favors with missed assignments, missed reads and missed throws. It was just disjointed from start to finish.

Grade: D

Bears’ defense

The Bears didn’t allow a 400-yard passer like last week with Joe Flacco. They were on pace for it, though.

Jaxson Dart had 199 yards passing at halftime. Coming out of the half, the Bears allowed a six-play drive for a touchdown.

The Bears didn’t have an answer for the Giants’ offense. New York wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard, but they moved the ball well. That kept the Bears’ offense from finding rhythm. The Bears’ defense still hurt themselves.

The Bears had a chance to force a punt in the fourth quarter. A short pass had a chance to get stopped for a loss on third down. That would have forced a punt. Instead, Devin Singletary tight-roped down the sidelines for a 41-yard gain. That led to a field goal that put the Giants back up two scores.

When the Bears’ offense needed the defense to pick up some slack, the defense struggled.

Thanks to Caleb WIlliams, the Bears defense had a chance to close.

They closed.

Grade: D

Caleb Williams

After a game where Caleb Williams threw for three scores and had a game-winner in the fourth, he didn’t get much help against the Giants.

Williams missed some throws. He also made some plays. It was an up-and-down day for the quarterback as the snow flurries came down for nearly the entire game.

What Williams needed was some help. He didn’t get that consistently on Sunday.

His receivers dropped passes. The play calls didn’t involve the tight ends until the 10-minute mark of the third quarter. The running game didn’t get going, either.

Williams still kept going.

He had a long run that set up a touchdown toss to keep the Bears in the game. He hit Luther Burden III to get into the red zone with two minutes to go.

Williams is a gamer. Defenses cannot keep him down for long.

He cemented the come back with a 17-yard scramble to give the Bears the lead.

It was a hell of a performance from QB1.

Grade: A

Nahshon Wright

It was a tough day for Wright, all things considered.

The Giants went after him on the outside. Darius Slayton left the game with a hamstring injury, but that did little to slow down the Giants’ passing attack.

Dart and Daboll picked on Wright. To make matters worse, Wright had a chance to grab an interception in the end zone. He dropped it.

Wright got the Bears their first takeaway of the game, as he hopped on the fumble forced by CJ Gardner-Johnson.

But, that did little to clean his slate.

Grade: D

Bears wide receivers

With about 5:20 left in the game, the Bears needed something. They desperately needed some action in their offense.

They had it. Rome Odunze was wide open with steps behind the defense. Williams lofted a pass to Odunze, and the second-year receiver had the ball go off his fingertips.

It was that kind of day.

We mentioned how Zaccheaus dropped a touchdown, but he dropped another pass across the middle with 5:06 left that would have been a big gain. There were more drops on the day, too.

If it weren’t for Odunze’s decent start to the game and Luther Burden III's clutch plays in the forth, it would have been an F.

Grade: D