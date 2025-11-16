Grading the Chicago Bears in their walk-off win over the Minnesota Vikings

Exhale, guys.

It was another walk-off win for the Chicago Bears. This time, it gave Ben Johnson his first NFC North win as the Bears' head coach.

Here’s how we graded the Chicago Bears in their walk-off winner over the Vikings.

Chicago Bears’ offense

The Vikings are a tough play.

That defense pressures often. That defense makes players uncomfortable. This was the case with the Bears earlier this season.

On Sunday, the Bears found what worked and attacked it. That led to points. There was no pick-six to add points to the board this time around. But, in a defensive struggle, the Bears’ offense still found a way to move the football.

There were still too many mistakes.

Too many drops and penalties limited the offense. This game should not have come down to a game-winning kick. It did because of the offense.

Grade: C

Chicago Bears’ defense

It was clear pretty early on that Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy was nowhere close to 100 percent.

He was missing passes low. Then, he started to miss his passes high.

Advantage: Bears.

With the Vikings’ quarterback clearly not 100 percent, the Bears intercepted him twice and kept the running game in check. The Bears’ defense got lucky

It’s hard to keep Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell down forever. Jordan Mason cut the Bears’ lead with a 16-yard touchdown run after a long punt return.

The offense still put a lot of pressure on the defense, though. They allowed a go-ahead score that the Vikings made look easy. That, plus a lack of pass rush, knocks the Bears' defense grade down one peg. The Bears did not record a sack on Sunday.

Grade: B

Chicago Bears special teams

After starting the game 3 for 3 on field goals, the Bears' special teams crumbled in the fourth quarter.

Cairo Santos missed a 45-yard field goal. The Bears allowed a 42-yard punt return by Myles Price.

But then, they redeemed themselves.

A 56-yard kickoff return by Devin Duvernay led to a walk-off field goal by Santos.

What a day. Redemption feels even sweeter when it comes in the same quarter.

Grade: B

Caleb Williams

It wasn’t a great day for the Bears’ quarterback.

He completed 50 percent of his passes for 193 yards. He still took care of the football and led the offense down for four scoring drives

If he were a hair more accurate, Williams would have made the score well out of reach. But, he didn’t get much help from his receivers and offensive line.

In a game where he had to take care of the football, Williams did that and avoided sacks save for one drive. He was fine.

Oh, that walk-off winning field goal makes five game-winning drives for Williams this season.

Grade: C

Nahshon Wright

After a struggle against the Giants last week, Wright was playing inspired against the Vikings.

He had a high-pointed interception that ended a threat for the Vikings late in the first half that would have been at least a field goal attempt for Minnesota.

Wright had a reason to play with a heavy heart. Wright’s college coach, Oakland legend John Beam, was shot and killed last week.

"My heart aches so much right now," Wright wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Beam is the most down to earth person I’ve ever meet when my father was shot and killed he came and knocked on my door and got me and my younger brother out of bed and the rest is history. I’m glad I was able to speak with you one last time before this happened. I’ll miss sitting in that office and talking about life,football and finances, walking around that track. I could write a book about you. I’ll love and miss you Forever. Love you Beam."

The Vikings picked on Wright for a late go-ahead touchdown, but Wright was solid. That made his late mentor proud on Sunday.

Grade: B+

Cole Kmet

The Bears’ tight end came into Sunday with 11 receptions on 23 targets this season.

When the Vikings kept coming at the Bears with pressure and blitzes, Kmet turned into the Bears’ safety blanket.

He caught all five of his targets for 45 yards. Some of those were just checkdowns, but that’s what Williams needed to do against the Vikings’ defense that was sending pressure so consistently and in different ways.

The veteran tight end was reliable on Sunday.

Grade: A