Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears 35-16, but the Bears are still going to the playoffs
CHICAGO - The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, but the Bears are still going to the playoffs.
The Bears clinched a playoff spot because the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals. They will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 10, with kickoff scheduled for 3:40 p.m. CT.
The outcome was better news for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and broke his franchise record for scoring passes in a season.
The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a bye.
This was the 19th time in 22 games the Packers have beaten the Bears.