Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears 35-16, but the Bears are still going to the playoffs

The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, but the Bears are still going to the playoffs.

The Bears clinched a playoff spot because the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals. They will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 10, with kickoff scheduled for 3:40 p.m. CT.

The outcome was better news for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and broke his franchise record for scoring passes in a season.

The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a bye.

This was the 19th time in 22 games the Packers have beaten the Bears.