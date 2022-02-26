Expand / Collapse search

Green leads Northern Iowa to MVC regular-season title with victory over Loyola Chicago

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - AJ Green scored seven of his 32 points in overtime to spark Northern Iowa to a 102-96 victory over Loyola Chicago, wrapping up the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title for the Panthers. 

Green made 16 of 18 free throws for UNI (18-10, 14-4), which has won four straight. Green hit a 3-pointer and four foul shots in the extra period. 

His basket with 28 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 87. Lucas Williamson scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Ramblers (22-7, 13-5). 

Northern Iowa finished a game in front of Missouri State, Drake and the Ramblers in the MVC race. 

