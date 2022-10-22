Expand / Collapse search

Hemby's 75-yard TD lifts Maryland over Northwestern 31-24

By Noah Trister
Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland - Roman Hemby ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns, including a sensational 75-yard sprint with 3:22 remaining that gave Maryland a 31-24 victory over Northwestern

The Terrapins overcame the absence of standout quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who aggravated a knee sprain last weekend. 

This is the earliest they've become bowl eligible since 2001, w

hen they did it on Oct. 11. It wasn't easy. Northwestern tied it at 24 with 3:34 remaining on a 9-yard scoring run by Andrew Clair. 

Then Hemby slipped through a hole on the left side and outran everyone for the touchdown that put the Terps back ahead.