Hendriks gets win on Burger slam, White Sox beat Tigers 6-2 for 3-game sweep

By Gavin Good
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

Liam Hendriks reflects on hero's welcome at Sox Park

Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks returned to the mound on Monday after revealing he had been diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January.

Jake Burger's game-ending grand slam handed Liam Hendriks his first win since returning from cancer, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Hendriks (1-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two. It was the third big league appearance for the All-Star closer since he missed the start of the season after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson walked with one out to load the bases for Burger, who hit a drive to left-center off Alex Lange (3-1) for his 12th homer of the season. It was his first career slam and game-ending homer.

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run homer for Detroit, which has dropped five of six. Matthew Boyd struck out nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball.

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech permitted two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

Torkelson's fifth homer gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the fourth, but Eloy Jiménez responded with an RBI single for the White Sox in the bottom half.

Chicago tied it at 2 on Yasmani Grandal's bases-loaded single with two out in the sixth. Detroit reliever Will Vest surrendered back-to-back singles to Luis Robert Jr. and Jiménez before walking Andrew Vaughn to load the bases for Grandal.

Robert caught Javier Báez's drive at the center-field wall in the eighth, stranding Zach McKinstry at second. Detroit's Jake Marisnick returned the favor in the bottom of the eighth, snagging a fly ball from Vaughn at the wall.

 