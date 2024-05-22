Here's a sneak peak at Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael's Hall of Fame bust

This summer, the Chicago Bears will celebrate Steve McMichael's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ahead of Mongo's induction, Team Mongo, the official team for McMichael's fight against ALS, posted a sneak peak at McMichael's Hall of Fame bust in a social media post.

"Sneak peek of Steve’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bust!" Team Mongo wrote on Facebook.

Screenshot of a Team Mongo social media post.

McMichael's bust will pay homage to his NFL prime.

Mongo's flowing mullet with majestic locks will be on full display. It's a reminder of his vibrant personality, which lent to earning nicknames like "Mongo", "Ming" and "Ming the Merciless."

"I'm really proud to be a Bear," McMichael told the Chicago Tribune's Bob Verdi in 1984. "The Patriots, yeah, they thought I was a little weird. And I guess I am. But here they don't care, long as you play hard. The town, the coach, the team — it's Steve McMichael. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

McMichael's personality shined as bright as his professional football career, which is why he's being inducted in Canton this August.

In his career, McMichael played 13 seasons with the Bears. He earned Pro Bowl nods in five of those seasons. Mongo also recorded 92.5 career sacks with the Bears. That ranks second in franchise history, behind only fellow Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s 124.5 sacks.